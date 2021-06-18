The USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Share Price Has Gained 111%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 111%. Then again, the 9.7% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 34% lower than it was three years ago.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

USA Truck went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

However the year on year revenue growth of 13% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:USAK Earnings and Revenue Growth June 18th 2021

We know that USA Truck has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for USA Truck in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that USA Truck has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 111% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 5% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for USA Truck that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like USA Truck better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

