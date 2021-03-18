Cryptocurrencies

The US Government Sold Some Bitcoin – And the Winning Bidder Got a Bargain

Contributor
Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Published

A key reason bitcoin‘s price has doubled this year, according to many analysts, is so few holders want to part with the cryptocurrency: “more buyers than sellers,” as the old Wall Street adage goes.

Unless you’re the U.S. government, which this week sold some bitcoin for dollars.

The amount was tiny in relative terms – not even an entire bitcoin, just 0.7501 BTC, worth a little over $40,000. Compare that to the current federal budget deficit, projected during the current fiscal year to exceed the record $3.1 trillion reported for 2020. A veritable drop in the bucket.

Related: This (Small-ish) Swiss Cybersecurity Stock Jumped 80% After NFT-Related Press Release

However, the winning bidder got a good deal.

The Washington Post reported the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), which held the two-day event that ended on March 17, often holds auctions, usually of surplus federal assets such as office furniture, school buses and aircraft parts.

However, GSA told the Post the federal government has been auctioning bitcoin since 2014, after the FBI shut down the online black market Silk Road and seized more than 170,000 bitcoin in the crackdown. 

In this week’s auction, the winning bidder got the bitcoin for $53,104.

Related: First Mover – Mar 23, 2021

According to CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index, the cryptocurrency never fell below $54,200 on Wednesday, and it has since jumped to about $59,000.

The government told the newspaper the auction commanded a premium relative to the market price. The GSA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from CoinDesk.

“Auctioning off this share of cryptocurrency broke new ground for our GSA Auctions platform, and we’re extremely pleased by the enthusiasm we’ve seen from our bidders,” Acting Regional Administrator Kevin Kerns, with GSA’s southeast sunbelt region, said in a statement to the Post.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular