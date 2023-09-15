By Oren Zaslansky, Founder and CEO of Flock Freight

In the world of professional, heavy-duty trucking, there’s a unique sense of responsibility that comes with maneuvering a 75-foot-long, 80,000-pound hunk of metal. But, despite the enormity of the job, the people driving these vehicles often go unnoticed by those who rely on them the most — all of us.

These women and men are the unsung heroes of the road: America’s truck drivers.

I don’t think I truly understood the magnitude and complexity of the job until I was running a trucking fleet of my own. That changed in 1996, when I met a truck driver, Roger. He was driving a load through Minneapolis and there was a massive snow storm. I was on the phone with him and could hear the wind beating against the payphone station windows. His truck wouldn’t start, he was frustrated, and exhausted.

At one point during our conversation, I paused; I knew this load wasn’t as important as making sure Roger was ok. So I asked him two questions, “How bad is it?” and “How can I help?” I told him it was fine to wait it out. And his response was fair and what I should have expected: “Son, this isn’t my first rodeo. Appreciate it, I’ve got this.”

Every day, millions of cars hit the road. We’re driving to and from, back and forth, trying to get from point A to point B as quickly as possible. However, for us, that time on the road is the space “in between,” but for a truck driver, it’s their primary domain — for days and even weeks on end.

The truth is, the phone or laptop you’re reading this on was on a truck at some point. Nearly 100% of the items in your home and office were on a truck. The food in your refrigerator and on your table was at one point on a truck. Each one of those trucks had a driver, a human being behind the wheel, making sure those items arrived on time.

So, in the spirit of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, I hope you’ll join me in saying thank you to all of the truck drivers out there. For being so committed to what you do, and for keeping America running. We appreciate you and we see you.

