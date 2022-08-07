The Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Second-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$284m and statutory earnings per share of US$0.21 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Uniti Group is executing in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGS:UNIT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Following last week's earnings report, Uniti Group's ten analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$1.13b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$0.77, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.74 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$12.95, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Uniti Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$16.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Uniti Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 1.2% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 4.4% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.0% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Uniti Group.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Uniti Group's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$12.95, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Uniti Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Uniti Group analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Uniti Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

