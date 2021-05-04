The uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Share Price Has Gained 157%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) share price has soared 157% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. The last week saw the share price soften some 4.8%.

Because uniQure made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years uniQure saw its revenue shrink by 10% per year. Given that scenario, we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise 21% per year, but that's what it did. It just goes to show tht the market is forward looking, and it's not always easy to predict the future based on past trends. Still, we are a bit cautious in this kind of situation.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:QURE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

uniQure is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Investors in uniQure had a tough year, with a total loss of 45%, against a market gain of about 58%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 21% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for uniQure you should know about.

We will like uniQure better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

