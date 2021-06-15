The UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Share Price Is Up 100% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) share price has soared 100% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Meanwhile the share price is 2.4% higher than it was a week ago.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, UniFirst achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 2.3% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 15% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:UNF Earnings Per Share Growth June 15th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on UniFirst's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for UniFirst the TSR over the last 5 years was 103%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

UniFirst shareholders are up 32% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 15% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand UniFirst better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with UniFirst .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

