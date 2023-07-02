The Unheralded AI Stock Worth Buying and Holding for Decades

We know Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is an AI leader. So is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and, to some degree, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). Beyond these and a few more core companies, picking winners gets harder. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe share one they think has a very bright future: Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE), which has been leading the automation and AI charge in heavy machinery for years and is set to keep it up for many years to come.

