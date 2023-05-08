The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)

If you have one available to you, your 401(k) might very well be one of the most powerful long-term wealth building tools at your disposal. The combination of automatic investing -- straight from your paycheck -- and the tax advantages of a 401(k) make it tough to beat. Add the pretty substantial annual contribution limits ($22,500 for those under age 50, $30,000 for those 50 and up), and it offers a path to potentially build a million-dollar nest egg over the course of your career.

As awesome as that sounds, there can be some real downsides associated with your 401(k). The unfortunate truth about it is that maxing out your 401(k) can cause you some real headaches if things don't fully go your way. As a result, it's important to balance your 401(k) contributions with the rest of your financial plan to give yourself a great chance of reaching your key goals. Here are just three of the key problems you can face if you simply blindly max out your 401(k).

Problem 1: Money you invest isn't available elsewhere

If you're maxing out your 401(k), you're probably investing $1,875 per month if you're under age 50 or $2,500 per month if you're 50 or up. Especially in these days of high inflation, that's a lot of money to tie up today, even if it can potentially grow to be much more than that over time.

You've got bills to pay. You've got other financial priorities than just your retirement. Sometimes, emergencies happen, and you need access to a bit more cash than you would otherwise keep around. Whatever the reason, it's critically important to recognize that if you're so focused on maxing out your 401(k) that you neglect your other priorities, it can easily come back to bite you later.

Problem 2: Your money gets tied up in retirement plans until retirement age

Once your money is in your 401(k), it can be difficult to get it out before age 59 1/2 without jumping through hoops or paying penalties on top of taxes on your money. Note that if you manage to stay employed by the company that sponsored your 401(k) until at least age 55, you may also qualify for penalty-free withdrawals.

Aside from reaching the age, getting your money out of your 401(k) without penalties generally requires setting up something called a Substantially Equal Periodic Payments plan. In such a plan, you need to commit to a specific withdrawal pattern that lasts at least five years and that gets you past that age 59 1/2 milestone.

That kind of thing is fine if you are truly retired early and just want to access your retirement nest egg to cover your costs. If, however, you're not really retired, but rather just going through a rough patch and need cash to get you through it, then the long-term nature of those payments may make the penalty a less-ugly alternative.

Problem 3: In retirement, your 401(k) could leave you with a higher tax bill

If you manage to make it through an entire career of maxing out your 401(k) and never need to tap your money early, you might think you're in the clear when it comes to tapping your money in retirement. Unfortunately, that might not be the case, particularly if you had been contributing to a Traditional-style 401(k).

That's because once you reach a certain age (currently 73, but raising to 75 by 2033), you must start withdrawing money from all of your retirement plans other than a Roth IRA. Those required minimum distributions (RMDs) can create substantial tax headaches and other costs for you, driven simply by the requirement to move money from one of your pockets to the other.

In addition to subjecting you to ordinary income tax in higher tax brackets than you'd face if you just had to withdraw to cover your basic costs of living, RMDs can do things like:

Make up to 85% of your Social Security benefit taxable.

Force you to pay higher rates for your Medicare Part B premiums.

Subject your other income to the net investment income surtax.

That combination can make your retirement far more expensive than it otherwise would need to be, thanks to the longer-term downside of an overstuffed 401(k).

Find your balance to build your best financial future

As powerful as your 401(k) can be when it comes to building your nest egg, overstuffing it by maxing it out throughout your career can cause some surprising problems. As with many other things in your life, finding the right balance between your 401(k) and your other financial priorities is key to building a plan with the best shot of working for you. Take the time now to find that balance, and make today you get on track for a better overall future.

