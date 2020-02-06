The Uneven Scrutiny Around Facebook (Podcast)

by Daniel Shvartsman

Facebook (FB) entering an election year is about as hot-button a topic as there is in the market, at least outside Tesla (TSLA). Akram's Razor, author of The Razor's Edge and my co-host on this podcast, has called it a compelling buy on two previous podcasts this year, and after the company sold off on its earnings, it seemed a good time to revisit the story in full. With comparisons to Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), as well as news media and the inevitable diversion into the issue of political ads, we try to tease out the case for Facebook.

1:30 minute mark - Is Facebook a consensus buy despite the selloff?

9:00 - Pulling in Amazon as a proxy

14:15 - Amazon, Facebook, Google and the tech conglomerate benefit or discount

18:30 - Facebook's PR challenge vs. their profit rush

26:30 - What is Facebook's "product"?

34:00 - Drilling into what's different about the modern tech companies vs. traditional media

44:00 - The actual effect of the scrutiny on Facebook's business - opportunity set and costs to overcome

52:30 - Finalizing the scrutiny arbitrage play, the e-commerce upside, and the $300 stock trading for $200

