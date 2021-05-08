The Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) First-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Investors in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.6% to close at US$115 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues came in 29% better than analyst models expected, at US$99m, although statutory losses ballooned 60% to US$2.03, which is much worse than what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical after the latest results. NasdaqGS:RARE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's 13 analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$336.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$6.22 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$329.0m and losses of US$5.35 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a noticeable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$160, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical analyst has a price target of US$195 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$99.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.7% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 76% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$160, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical that we have uncovered.

