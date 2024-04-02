The Ultimate Portfolio Boost: 3 Stocks Set for a 500% Leap

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding fertile investment possibilities is crucial for investors hoping to make significant returns in today’s changing market environment. Three major companies have surfaced as excellent prospects for expansion, each using distinct market conditions and tactical moves.

First, the company is at the forefront of innovation by incorporating AI capabilities into its product offerings. This action shows the company’s dedication to technical innovation and puts it in a position to meet the growing market for AI-powered computer solutions.

Conversely, the second carefully taps into several different areas within the digital advertising market to demonstrate the strength of income stream diversity. The firm is growing its revenue faster than the whole market, from display advertising to retail media and Connected TV (CTV).

Finally, the third predicts promising development prospects in the cybersecurity field through the fiscal year 2024. Strengthened by a substantial increase in remaining performance obligations (RPO), the business’s capacity to guarantee additional income sources.

These businesses, which use strategic diversification, technical innovation and market insight to lead their respective fields and navigate during a period of fast change, are attractive investment prospects.

AMD (AMD)

The way AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has incorporated AI capabilities into its product lineup indicates its focus on tech advancement. With an integrated AI engine, the Ryzen 8000 G-series CPUs hit the increasing demand for computing that leverages AI.

Interestingly, the Data Center business unit became a major topline fraction, growing by 38% year-over-year (YoY) to hit a record $2.3 billion in sales. This increase marks AMD’s expanding market share in the data center sector, driven by the robust demand for its Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs.

Furthermore, AMD’s client division also saw strong growth, with $1.5 billion in revenue rising by 62% YoY. The main factor behind this jump was strong sales of Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, demonstrating AMD’s growing appeal to PC makers and customers alike. AMD is aware of how AI has the power to revolutionize several industries. The worldwide data center AI accelerators market may reach $400 billion by 2027.

Finally, AMD’s prominence in the AI sector, driven by its cutting-edge MI300 accelerators, positions it for substantial growth within the AI market, which is projected to expand to $1.85 trillion by 2030. Hence, this indicates a significant opportunity for market share expansion, profitability and shareholder gains — despite it’s already high multiple.

Perion (PERI)

Search advertising, CTV, retail media and display advertising are some of Perion’s (NASDAQ:PERI) many income streams. Notably, sales from retail media climbed by 196% in the fourth quarter of the previous year to $20.2 million. Similarly, CTV revenue reached $14.4 million, up 69% from the previous year. Revenue from retail media climbed by 114% to $49.7 million for the entire year. Meanwhile, the revenue from CTV jumped by 56% to $33.5 million.

At its core, Perion has achieved profitable development far ahead of the 2023 digital advertising industry, thanks to its diversity. Furthermore, Perion’s deliberate acquisitions — like Hivestack — showcase its dedication to growing its channel and geographic reach. By incorporating Hivestack’s programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) solutions, Perion can fortify its position in the rapidly expanding DOOH channel. Moreover, this creates new potential for brand and retailer synergies within Perion’s portfolio of products.

Finally, Perion’s market position is further enhanced by its collaborations with top brands and platforms. Specifically, these include iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Publisher Services, and DirecTV. Overall, these agreements allow Perion to frame comprehensive advertising solutions across many touchpoints in the customer journey.

Palo Alto (PANW)

Palo Alto (NASDAQ:PANW) projects total billings for fiscal 2024 to be between $10.10 billion and $10.20 billion, representing a 10%–11% YoY increase. Similarly, total revenue may be uplifted by 15% to 16% YoY, or between $7.95 billion and $8.00 billion.

Moreover, Palo Alto’s potential for quick expansion is also supported by its rise in RPO, another essential strength. The corporation announced a stunning 22% YoY rise in RPO in the fiscal second quarter of 2024, hitting $10.8 billion. Thus, Palo Alto can secure income streams and preserve excellent client relationships.

Fundamentally, RPO is a vital sign of the business’s visibility into income and the backlog of contractual work. The increase in RPO indicates Palo Alto’s fundamental ability to get long-term client commitments, supporting forward revenue growth. In short, Palo Alto edges on a steady topline during the duration of the contract as more and more clients depend on its offerings for their cybersecurity needs.

Overall, Palo Alto can systematically increase its RPO through the high demand for its cybersecurity products and the efficacy of its sales and marketing tactics.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

