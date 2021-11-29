The Ultimate Guide To S.M.A.R.T. Goals, With Free Template

Without concrete goals, you are essentially shooting in the dark trying to improve. S.M.A.R.T. goals are useful because they contain five aspects that help you focus and reevaluate goals as needed. This framework can be helpful for any team trying to practice effective project management. The five aspects of S.M.A.R.T. goals are that they are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound. We explore what S.M.A.R.T. goals are and how they can help your team.

S.M.A.R.T. Goals Defined

A S.M.A.R.T. goal is defined by its five key aspects or elements. Without all aspects, you might be goal setting, but not effectively creating a plan for success. Let’s take a closer look at the five elements of S.M.A.R.T. goals.

Specific

Specific goals have a desired outcome that is clearly understood. This might be a sales number or a product rollout goal. No matter what it is, the goal should be clearly articulated so that everyone is on the same page with the objective. Define what will be accomplished and the actions to be taken to accomplish the goal.

Measurable

These are the numbers used with the goal. You need to have a quantifiable objective so that you can track progress. Define what data will be used to measure the goal and set a method for collection.

Achievable

Goals need to be realistic in order to maintain the enthusiasm to try to achieve them. Setting lofty goals is good, but you may want to break them down into smaller, bite-sized chunks. If the goal is not doable, you may need to first ramp up resources to give yourself a shot at success. Ramping up resources would likely be its own S.M.A.R.T. goal.

Relevant

Goals should be aligned with the mission of the company. Don’t set goals just as an exercise for something to do. One way to determine if the goal is relevant is to define the key benefit to the organization.

Time-Bound

Goals should have a deadline. A goal without a deadline doesn’t do much. How can you identify success or failure? This is why S.M.A.R.T. goals set a final date. This doesn’t mean that all the work is done, but it means that you can evaluate the success of the endeavor and set new goals.

Benefits of S.M.A.R.T. Goals

There are a lot of benefits to setting S.M.A.R.T. goals, which is why you should consider adding them to your business toolbox. First, a S.M.A.R.T. goal helps to give you an objective. In doing this, you are able to identify strengths and weaknesses. Second, a S.M.A.R.T. goal provides motivation to succeed. When you know where the goal line is, you’ll want to work to meet or beat it. Third, a good S.M.A.R.T. goal, while attainable, will also be challenging and force you out of your comfort zone. Ultimately, the S.M.A.R.T. goal is a useful tool to remain focused in attaining a goal.

Drawbacks of S.M.A.R.T. Goals

As with anything, there is a negative side to S.M.A.R.T. goals that you need to consider. By focusing on the S.MA.R.T. goal, you may overlook other areas of the business. There may be other tasks that command attention but the focus on the goal could overshadow them and leave other things undone. In addition to that, the S.M.A.R.T. goal can put a lot of pressure on people to succeed. You don’t want to set goals that people can’t achieve. It’s important to manage expectations and keep goals attainable to avoid burnout and morale issues.

How To Follow Through on Your Goals

What’s the use of having a goal if you aren’t going to follow through with it? Once you have the goals, there are a few things that you can do to ensure you stay on track and achieve them.

Write Goals Down

Take the time to write down your goals and post them somewhere that you can see them. For team goals, place them somewhere everyone can see them. If it’s just for yourself, post a note next to your computer screen with the goals. Writing goals down brings them to life and makes them real. It’s also a good reminder of what you are working on.

Share Goals With Relevant People

Sharing goals sets the tone of accountability. Share goals with your team, your supervisor or a mentor. A shared goal is a goal that comes with a commitment to work hard to achieve the goal. Make sure that you share goals with a supportive person who will encourage you to press on when things get hard.

Regularly Evaluate Progress

Check in and see how you’re doing toward your goal. If the goal is a monthly goal, you may want to have daily or weekly check-ins to see what progress has been made. This helps you redirect energy and change course if something you are doing isn’t working and you aren’t making progress. It’s better to see this sooner than later while you can still adapt with enough time to succeed.

Celebrate Wins

When you succeed, celebrate. But don’t think that you need to wait until the entire goal is achieved before you give yourself a pat on the back. If you find yourself making excellent progress during a check-in, celebrate that too. The little successes help you maintain the energy to work toward the bigger goal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does S.M.A.R.T. goal stand for?

Specific. Measurable. Achievable. Relevant. Time-Bound.

The acronym helps you remember the key aspects of a goal so that you have the best plan for success.

How do I write a goal plan?

Write a goal plan by starting with the specific goal to be measured. Establish a time frame or deadline in which you want to achieve the goal. Review what you write down to make sure it is both attainable and relevant to your overall objectives.

Why are S.M.A.R.T. goals used in performance reviews?

S.M.A.R.T. goals are a great way for managers and team members to get on the same page with expectations. Great managers work with team members to establish goals that fulfill the overall objective, but that the employee feels good about succeeding with.

