The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Companies that grow at above-average rates can turn a relatively modest investment into a much bigger future payday. For example, a $500 investment in a stock that can deliver 15% annualized returns for 30 years would grow to more than $33,000. For comparison, that same $500 investment in a stock producing 10% annualized returns would only grow into about $8,725 over a 30-year period.

One of the keys to finding great growth stocks is looking for companies capitalizing on major growth trends with significant long-term tailwinds. Two of the biggest megatrends these days are digital transformation and decarbonization. Here are some top companies capitalizing on these trends, positioning them to grow rapidly for years to come.

Securing the digital transformation

Digital transformation is seeing companies move more of their business processes online. The transition to the cloud is improving efficiency, enabling more remote work, and allowing companies to harness the power of data. It will drive growth for years, as companies steadily move more processes online.

One crucial aspect of digital transformation is network security. Enterprises need to protect their vital data from growing cyber threats. That's driving a shift in security to cloud-based applications built for our increasingly mobile world.

Two cloud security leaders are CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). CrowdStike's Falcon platform leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and stop threats. Meanwhile, Zscaler pioneered zero trust exchange architecture to securely connect any device to any app over any network.

Customers are flocking to these cloud platforms to secure their digital transformation. CrowdStrike's revenue surged 58% in its fiscal second quarter, boosting its annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $2.14 billion. Meanwhile, Zscaler's revenue rocketed 63% in its fiscal third quarter. That pushed its ARR well over the $1 billion milestone.

Both cybersecurity companies set their sites on growing ARR to $5 billion in the near term. That's only a fraction of the total addressable market opportunity they envision for their cloud security products.

Zscaler sees a $72 billion (and growing) market, while CrowdStrike sees its opportunity reaching $126 billion over the next few years. That gives both companies a long runway to continue growing at rapid rates.

Powering the energy transition

The global economy is working to reduce its carbon emissions to stave off the worst effects of climate change. It's an enormous undertaking. One estimate pegs the full decarbonization of the global economy at a more than $150 trillion investment over the next three decades.

This megatrend is powering rapid growth for companies focused on decarbonization. Two decarbonization leaders are renewable energy producers Brookfield Renewable(NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP).

Brookfield Renewable has an enormous backlog of renewable energy and carbon capture and storage opportunities. The company estimates that a combination of higher power prices, its growing scale, and development projects will power 6% to 11% annual cash flow per share growth through at least 2026.

On top of that, it sees mergers and acquisitions adding up to 9% to its bottom line each year. That would easily support the company's plan to grow its 3.3%-yielding dividend at a 5% to 9% annual rate. That combination of attractive income and rapid growth could enable Brookfield to produce powerful total returns in the coming decades.

Meanwhile, NextEra Energy Partners expects to grow its 3.6%-yielding dividend at a 12% to 15% annual rate through at least 2025. Powering the company's growth plan is its strategy of acquiring income-producing clean energy infrastructure from developers, including its sponsor, NextEra Energy, a leading clean energy-focused utility. That combination of an above-average dividend and a double-digit annual growth rate should support total returns in the mid-teens or better in the future.

Megatrend-driven growth

The ultimate growth stocks can grow at high rates for decades. A key driver of their growth is the ability to capitalize on major long-term growth trends.

Decarbonization and digital transformation certainly fit that bill, setting CrowdStrike, Zscaler, Brookfield Renewable, and NextEra Energy Partners up to deliver robust growth in the coming years. That makes them excellent options for those with some money to invest because that investment could grow significantly in the coming years.

