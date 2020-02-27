The U.S. Stock Market Is Down Big -- Here's What Investors Should Do Right Now

As the coronavirus has continued to spread and the number of affected individuals continues to climb, the stock market has begun to feel the pain of uncertainty. The S&P 500 is down over 8% this week alone.

These are legitimate concerns. There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to safety, health, and how a potential pandemic could impact individuals and companies across the globe.

These kinds of shocks to the global economy often lead to large swings in the stock market, and that's scary for any investor. However, panic selling during these periods of uncertainty often can be a huge mistake.

In this video from our YouTube channel, our team breaks down what investors should do right now and what they should be watching.

