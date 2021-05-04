The U.S. Government Can Accelerate Investment Managers' Contribution to Global Carbon Emissions Reduction

By Brad Handler and Morgan Bazilian of the Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines.

Climate change has emerged as arguably the single most important driver for long-term investment performance. Broad swaths of the economy are currently impacted by the physical risks of climate change (e.g. from extreme weather), and transitional risks to lower-carbon sources of energy. To mitigate these risks, hundreds of investment managers (IMs), with tens of $ trillions under management, have committed to improving their climate change-related oversight, and calls for more action are growing. Just last month, Congressman Sean Casten and Senator Elizabeth Warren introduced the Climate Risk Disclosure Act of 2021, which would require public companies to disclose their climate-related risk.

While these measures are important pressure points for corporate America, and would help investors understand exactly how companies are exposed to climate-related risk, they don’t address the wide variability in how actively IMs are addressing their commitments to the climate. That’s why the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must now collate the best practices that have emerged to set portfolio disclosure requirements and to make recommendations for climate risk management and assessment. Such action, particularly when coupled with other government measures, would catalyze the investment management industry to fulfill its long-term fiduciary responsibility to its clients and be a forceful contributor to lowering carbon emissions.

WHY GOVERNMENT SHOULD GET INVOLVED

The largest initiative for IMs who are looking to reduce emissions in their portfolios is Climate Action 100+ (CA100+), which claims 575 managers and $54 trillion in assets under management, or ½ of the world’s estimated total. Specific commitments of signatories of CA100+ and other such “collectives” include implementing a strong governance framework related to climate risk, taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, and disclosing to investors how portfolios are positioned to perform in varying climate scenarios.

These collectives emphasize engagement with investee companies to address the societal responsibility to reduce emissions (as opposed to divestment, which largely passes the carbon footprint onto other investment portfolios). Importantly, engagement is the only avenue available for IMs of passive strategies—portfolios that are invested in accordance with market indices such as the S&P 500. For these passive fund managers, the fiduciary burden includes supporting stable financial markets and, by implication, the indices themselves.

Given the scale of these collectives, continued refinement of their recommendations and competitive dynamics (stewardship as customer service), there is a case to be made for self-regulation as it relates to climate. However, government action can “raise the bar” for managing and disclosing climate-related risk, particularly when coupled with other measures to increase climate transparency. It would also facilitate, or at least give more options for, federal pension funds participating in a net zero strategy—an essential step to the U.S. government “walking the talk.”

Two examples demonstrate the wide variability in how IMs are addressing their commitments. In one survey of the largest 75 IMs globally conducted in early 2020, 73% had publicly supported the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), but only 19% had disclosures in line with the TCFD recommendations and there was “great variation” among those that did report in terms of the quality of information provided. Similarly, the climate initiatives can offer many examples of successful engagements.

Yet a survey by Morningstar of 20 large IMs across the U.S. and Europe found that while 75% (15) included climate risk as an engagement theme in their annual 2019 filings, only one explained how their engagement efforts are measured. Further, the same Morningstar survey noted somewhat limited levels of collaborative engagements or policy advocacy among the U.S. IMs surveyed, suggesting less ambition to participate in “market stewardship” than their European counterparts.

Setting disclosure requirements for IMs is just one of the ways the federal government can raise climate risk-related transparency. Coupled with a mandate to make companies disclose their own emissions, the U.S. could join world leaders with respect to climate impact disclosure. Further, the new administration should unwind Trump era laws that make it much harder for IMs to include ESG funds into retirement plan fund offerings.

The U.S. government can also set best practice standards for climate disclosures, advocacy and fund selection in its own employee retirement investments. For example, among other pools for investment, Federal employees’ $600+ billion Thrift Savings Plan, which has large portions invested in public equities and bonds through Blackrock and State Street Global Advisors index funds, is well positioned to advocate for a Net Zero strategy in line with the Paris Agreement.

Corralling IMs into ambitious market stewardship is just one campaign in a broader offensive to be waged by the U.S. government to spur private capital to action to address climate change. Yet the information and priorities conveyed to the investing public through these mandated disclosures, leveraged by the power of the IM industry to change behavior of their investee companies, makes it a line of attack that should be pursued with urgency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.