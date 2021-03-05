The U.S. Economy Is Down Almost 10 Million Jobs a Year Into the Pandemic

Image source: Getty Images

In April, the U.S. unemployment rate reached a record high of 14.7%. By January, that rate had dropped to 6.3%. Based on these numbers alone, it's clear that the joblessness crisis is nowhere near as dire as it was back when the pandemic first erupted.

But still, we can't overlook the fact that there's a lot of work to be done to get the economy back to where it was before the coronavirus outbreak began. In fact, about one year into the pandemic, the economy is still down almost 10 million jobs.

Many of these jobs come from industries that have been notably hard hit during the pandemic, like hotels and restaurants. In fact, one disturbing trend is that as of February, nearly 40% of all unemployed workers had been out of a job for 27 weeks or longer. All told, that's 4 million people who fall into the long-term unemployment category. And these are the people who need as much relief as they can get.

Help is on the way

Given the state of the U.S. economy, it's easy to make the case for more stimulus aid. And that aid is, in fact, on the way.

A $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill recently made it through a House vote and now needs Senate approval to pass. The bill includes many months of boosted and extended unemployment benefits. Specifically, jobless workers will be entitled to an extra $400 a week though Aug. 29. And some lawmakers are still fighting to tweak the language of the Senate bill so the unemployment boost stays in place through the end of September instead of expiring in August.

Now the good news is that a federal $400 weekly boost in unemployment benefits will, according to the Department of Labor, replace 86% of the average worker's missing paycheck when combined with regular state benefits. The problem, however, is that a lot of people who are out of work right now may find themselves in that same boat once this latest extension runs dry. What's more, while a $400 weekly boost may compensate for a lot of lost income, the typical worker will still have a 14% shortfall. And given the number of people who were living paycheck to paycheck before the pandemic, that's problematic.

In addition to boosting unemployment benefits, the new relief bill also calls for a round of $1,400 stimulus checks. And these direct payments could begin hitting bank accounts as early as mid-March if lawmakers move quickly on relief legislation. In fact, lawmakers are aiming to get the new relief bill signed into law by March 14 because that's when extended unemployment benefits are set to expire for millions of Americans. To leave those people with any sort of gap in benefits would be, at this stage of the game, downright catastrophic. The good news is that lawmakers may vote on the relief bill as early as this weekend, and once it becomes official, the IRS should send out stimulus funds quickly -- within days of approval if all goes well.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2022

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That’s one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It’ll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases until 2022, and you’ll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. The Motley Fool has a Disclosure Policy. The Author and/or The Motley Fool may have an interest in companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.