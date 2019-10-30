The U.S. Economy Grew Faster Than It Was Supposed to --- but the Dow Cares Only About the Fed

U.S. GDP rose 1.9% during the third quarter. That was below the second quarters 2% increase, but faster than the 1.6% predicted by economists. The number was driven by consumers, who continue to shop.

9:18 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was ticking lower as the Commerce Department’s GDP report showed that the U.S. economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace during the third quarter.

The Dow has ticked down 33.23 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have also declined 0.1%.

"[The] strong U.S. consumer has continued to take the lead in driving this record-long domestic expansion forward, more than offsetting the headwinds from a slower manufacturing economy," writes Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede. "Overall, this quarter's results suggest that recession fears may have been overblown, and the U.S. economy is simply going through another growth scare, akin to late 2015/early 2016."

Still, the number wasn’t strong—or weak?--enough to move the market much Wednesday morning. All eyes remain on the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to cut interest rates when it releases its monetary policy statement at 2 p.m.

