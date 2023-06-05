The U.S. Averts A Default: What This Means For Mortgage Rates

After getting the green light from the House, the Senate passed the debt ceiling bill to suspend the U.S. debt limit, allowing the federal government to continue to accrue debt to fund its existing obligations—such as Social Security, Medicare benefits and tax refunds—until January 1, 2025.

With President Biden signing the bill into law June 3 just ahead of the deadline when the federal government would have run out of cash, the U.S. averts its first-ever default.

Even so, as the default deadline approached, the escalating debt ceiling drama generated jitters among housing analysts.

“Although the probability of a default remains low, even the fears and panic related to a potential government default could cause creditors to ask for higher interest rates from the U.S. Treasury, resulting in a significant increase in various borrowing costs, including mortgages,” said Jiayi Xu, economist at Realtor.com, in an emailed statement.

Other experts sounded the alarm that the housing market would experience a severe shock if the country defaulted—including interest rates skyrocketing over 8%, according to Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow.

However, it appears the market will now avoid that doomsday mortgage rates scenario.

“Yes, we are all sleeping a bit easier now,” says Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American Financial Corp. “Essentially, a huge source of market uncertainty has likely been removed, and the housing market likes certainty.”

Though most economists were hopeful that Congress would prevent a default, mortgage rates reacted to the recent uncertainty, moving upward with the 10-year Treasury yield, which indirectly impacts fixed-rate mortgages.

“Mortgages are loosely benchmarked to the 10-year Treasury yield, which tends to rise as people seek safer assets,” says Fleming.

After hitting 3.5% on May 15, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.83% on May 25, with the average weekly 30-year fixed mortgage rate increasing by 22 basis points concurrently.

Despite the debt bill passing, some experts warn mortgage rates may remain elevated, at least in the short term.

“Once the deal is reached, the U.S. government is expected to quickly increase issuance of Treasury bills, which has the potential to cause short-term liquidity challenges at banks, as businesses and households may reallocate their funds towards higher-yielding and relatively safer government debt,“ said Xu.

To attract depositors, Xu noted that banks may need to raise interest rates.

“This could lead to further rate increases across various loan products offered by banks, including both business loans and personal loans.”

