The U.S Stimulus Package and U.S – China Tension Puts the Dollar in the Spotlight

Earlier in the Day:

It’s was a relatively busy start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Kiwi Dollar and economic data from China were in focus in the early part of the day.

Away from the economic calendar, updates on the U.S stimulus package continued to be an area of focus as the markets also responded to Friday’s U.S non-farm payroll numbers.

On the geopolitical risk front, rising tension between the U.S and China was also of influence.

For the Kiwi Dollar

The ANZ Business Confidence Index fell from -34.4 to 42.4 in July.

According to the latest ANZ Report,

A net 17% of firms expect weaker economic activity in their own business, falling from -8.9% in July.

Export intensions fell from -12.7% to -18.50%, with investment intentions falling from -6.7% to -15.1%.

Profit expectations weakened from-26.6% to -32.2%, with employment intentions declining from -15.1% to -21.4%.

The Kiwi Dollar moved from $0 66029 to $0.66012 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.02% to $0.6606.

Out of China

China’s annual rate of inflation picked up from 2.5% to 2.7% in July, coming in ahead of a 2.6% forecast. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose by 0.6%, following a 0.1% decline in June. Economists had forecast a 0.4% rise.

Year-on-year, the producer price index fell by 2.4%, following a 3% decline in June. Economists had forecast a 2.5% slide.

The Aussie Dollar moved from $0.71620 to $0.71673 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was up by 0.15% to $0.7168.

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was up by 0.13% to ¥105.78 against the U.S Dollar.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats to provide the EUR with direction.

A lack of stats will leave the EUR in the hands of market risk sentiment on the day. The U.S stimulus package and tensions between the U.S and China will remain key drivers.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.07% to $1.1795.

For the Pound

It’s also a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with no material stats due out to provide direction.

Updates on Brexit and market risk sentiment will be the key drivers for the Pound.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.16% to $1.3073.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead for the U.S Dollar. Key stats include June’s JOLT’s job openings.

While we will expect some influence from the numbers, chatter from the Oval Office will need monitoring.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.06% to 92.848.

For the Loonie

After a quiet day ahead, with no material stats to provide the Loonie with direction.

Any retaliatory moves by Canada and China against Trump’s latest actions would be a test for crude oil and the Loonie.

Positive economic data from last week, however, from the U.S and the EU should limit any major downside.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was up by 0.07% to C$1.3374 against the U.S Dollar.

