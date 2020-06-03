The Two Lasting Investing Themes of the Recovery

In many ways, the recovery that we have witnessed in stocks over the last couple of months has been far more remarkable than the massive, sudden drop that preceded it. There were good reasons for the drop but so far, the recovery has been about what might be rather than what is. There is, however, still a feeling that a period as traumatic as the country has experienced will leave a lasting mark and, because of that, the recovery has been very uneven, with two main themes emerging. Both have come a long way but may still be among the best places for investors to be.

The first is the “stay at home” economy. I am sure you have heard of this one as it has received a lot of publicity.

One of the immediate effects of the lockdown was to force a massive number of people to work from home. Anyone who has been part of a chaotic video conference over the last few months, with kids and pets making unexpected appearances and garnering far more attention than the business matter at hand, will be all too aware that there have been teething pains with that. However, those of us who have worked from home for a while can tell you that those are easily overcome and it seems that many employers are, like Twitter (TWTR) and Square (SQ) seeing the long-term advantages of less office space and less time wasted commuting.

There are some well-publicized beneficiaries of an acceleration of that trend. The most obvious is Zoom Communications (ZM). Zoom has achieved a degree of brand recognition in a couple of months that usually takes decades. Their name is already being used as a generic term for the product they offer. I have seen it myself, being invited to a "zoom call on Google (GOOG)" the other day, which is akin to people who "hoover" with a Dyson or write with a "Bic pen" made by anyone but Bic.

In the work environment, stocks like Slack (WORK) that offer communications channels for widespread teams have benefitted too, as have their potential competitors, such as Microsoft (MSFT).

The well-publicized nature of that theme and the subsequent buying means that most of the short-term value in those stocks has gone, but the long-term opportunity remains. There is, however, another developing theme where there may still be some value to be had.

In the U.S., combatting this pandemic has largely been the responsibility of individual states. That makes sense on a certain level given the different responses needed in say, New York when compared to Wyoming, but it has created a problem. Unlike the Federal government that has simply added a couple of trillion to the national debt to minimize the impact, the states are required to balance their budgets, and this will have left a huge hole in many cases.

It is possible that Congress will add a bit more to that massive federal debt in order to bail out the states, but if they do, it will come with conditions that the states may not like. Whether that happens or not, this crisis will result in a lot of states struggling and looking at alternative sources of funding.

That is good news for a couple of nascent industries, at least nascent in a legitimate sense: online gambling and pot.

I highlighted one of those opportunities a few weeks ago, when I wrote about DraftKings (DKNG). That stock is up over 60% since I wrote that piece, and others in the same field such as Penn National Gaming (PENN) have shown similar outperformance. As with the stay at home stocks, that means that while that theme remains valid and I won’t be selling those stocks anytime soon, a lot of the early value has now gone.

That isn’t true of pot stocks, however.

A couple of years ago, when risk was in demand, many pot stocks climbed to crazy highs before rapidly returning to earth. That presented some great trading opportunities but was all about speculation, and those levels were never sustainable. Now, however, we may have gone too far in the other direction.

As states look for revenue sources the legalization (and of course taxation) of cannabis looks to be on an inexorable upward path, but pot stocks remain moribund. That is understandable given that a lot of them have never made any money, but something like Cronos Group (CRON), with a history of profitability, could be well paced to benefit when states look around for tax revenues.

Often, when a big move such as we have seen over the last few months occurs, the best opportunities lay outside the themes that drove the move. In this case, though, the effects of a move to working from home and the search for revenue from cash-strapped states could lead to major, fundamental changes and both themes remain valid even if the initial value has gone.

