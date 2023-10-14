The Two Culprits Behind the Rise in Inflation in September

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This past week, we received the latest inflation reports – the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI). And, unfortunately, neither were very good and both indicate that inflation is still running hot on the wholesale and consumer levels.

So, in today’s Market 360, let’s review the details of the PPI and CPI readings for September and the culprits responsible for the acceleration in inflation. And then I’ll share a new way to make money in this inflationary environment.

Let’s dive in.

Producer Price Index

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September PPI numbers. And well folks, they were disappointing.

The PPI recorded a 0.5% gain in September, down from the 0.7% increase in August. Year-over-year, PPI rose 2.2%, compared to a 2% year-over-year increase in August. Now, this was higher than analysts’ consensus estimate for a 0.3% increase, and it marks the third-straight monthly rise in the PPI.

Consumer Price Index

On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the September numbers for the CPI. And the numbers were problematic as well.

Headline inflation rose 0.4% in September and was up 3.7% year-over-year. That compares to a 0.6% rise in August. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.3% in September and was up 4.1% year-over-year. That compares to a 4.3% annual rise in August. So, core inflation showed a slight year-over-year improvement and was in line with economists’ expectations for a 4.1% annual increase.

Also interesting to note, the CPI didn’t really show higher wage costs. They were up 0.2% in September, and they’re up 4.2% in the past year. That’s actually a deceleration from previous months.

The Problem Lies With Shelter Costs and Energy Prices

If you dig deeper into the details of the CPI and PPI reports, there are two main factors that have once again distorted the overall data: shelter costs and energy prices.

For the CPI, shelter costs jumped 0.6% in September and accounted for more than half of the increase in CPI last month. Energy costs also rose 1.5% due to a 2.1% increase in gasoline prices and an 8.5% surge in fuel oil prices. For PPI, wholesale gasoline prices jumped 5.4% and energy prices overall increased 3.3% in September.

The reality is that much of the recent inflation is tied to higher housing and energy prices. So, while many of the other inflation components have improved, housing and energy inflation continue to keep overall inflation elevated, and that will keep the Federal Reserve on its toes.

Now, while the Fed will certainly take the latest CPI and PPI inflation data into consideration, its favorite inflation indicator remains the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index. The PCE (which excludes less shelter costs than the CPI) only rose 0.1% on a headline and core basis in August. If the PCE continues to cool, then the Federal Reserve will be more inclined to finally end its rate hike cycle.

Unfortunately, the latest inflation data means that the Fed is unlikely to cut key interest rates in December, as I’d initially anticipated. I still don’t expect them to raise key interest rates any further this year, but I don’t expect them to start cutting rates until next year. Personally, I hope they do cut rates next year or we could easily fall into a recession.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

