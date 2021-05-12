The Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Share Price Has Gained 156%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

The last three months have been tough on Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 40%. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. During that period, the share price soared a full 156%. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Because Twist Bioscience made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Twist Bioscience grew its revenue by 72% last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 156% in response. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:TWST Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

A Different Perspective

Twist Bioscience boasts a total shareholder return of 156% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 40% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Twist Bioscience (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

