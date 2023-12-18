The Truth Behind Renewable Energy's Big Rise

Shares of renewable energy stocks have jumped over the past week, and there's one big reason. Falling interest rates have not only pushed the market higher, they could make renewable energy companies more profitable in 2024.

In this video, Travis Hoium explains the impact of interest rates on renewable energy projects across the industry and reveals where we'll see a recovery first.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 15, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 17, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in NextEra Energy Partners and SunPower. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

