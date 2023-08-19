The Truth About the Mysterious LK-99 Superconductor

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It seems that over the past few weeks, the internet has lost its mind about a mysterious new substance called LK-99. And if this substance is legitimate, it could forever change the world – more so than the computer, even fire or the wheel.

Now, unfortunately, after conducting some extensive research, it seems to us that LK-99 isn’t real.

But thankfully, it doesn’t need to be real in order for investors to make a ton of money off this technological phenomenon.

Here’s the story.

Behind the LK-99 Curtain

LK-99 is a unique compound composed of copper, lead, phosphorus, and oxygen. In late July, a team of researchers at the Quantum Energy Research Centre in South Korea published preprints that made a bold claim. The researchers announced they had configured LK-99 in a way that made it the world’s first-ever superconductor that worked at room temperatures.

So, what’s the big deal here?

Well, for decades, room-temperature superconductors have been the unreachable holy grail of the physics field. Their development could change the world in profound ways. And it all has to do with energy.

We transmit electricity through conductors. That’s how electric energy travels.

When an electric current flows through a conductor, atoms from the current collide with atoms from the conductor. And electrons encounter friction-like forces as they travel.

Thanks to those atomic interactions, energy is lost when it’s transferred through conductors (typically 5% to 10%). But sometimes, the amount of energy lost can be much higher, especially if it’s traveling over longer distances.

Superconductors are special because they promise lossless energy transmission.

They are conductors without resistance and, therefore, boast no energy loss.

The Potential Applications of Lossless Energy Transmission

Of course, as you can imagine, the potential applications of something which promises lossless energy transfer are vast.

Lots of energy is lost in the transmission of power throughout cities and communities. Superconductors could fix that and would create an abundance of electricity, stabilize grids, and reduce power costs.

The same is true for cell phones. Our phones lose power while just sitting idle on a table. But superconductors could help to create phones with essentially limitless energy.

How about how much energy is lost when charging and driving electric vehicles? Or when solar and wind energy are created and deployed to end users?

Superconductors could help us to create EV batteries that last for thousands of miles. They could allow us to make clean energy more efficient – and push forward the clean energy revolution.

Indeed, the potential applications of a superconductor are pretty much infinite.

But there has been one huge problem thus far: Today’s superconductors, while very real, require very low temperatures to operate.

Understanding Today’s Superconductors

In order to recreate the almost-magic of lossless energy transmission, scientists have been forced to nearly freeze conductors to the point where atoms aren’t moving and colliding with each other.

Thus, superconductors were born. But they only work at the coldest temperatures. And that renders them almost useless. We don’t transmit power exclusively through sub-zero temperatures. We don’t run EVs exclusively during ice storms or generate solar power only when it’s freezing outside.

And, therefore, while we have created superconductors, thus far, they have been pretty useless.

The supposed breakthrough of LK-99 was that it was the first-known superconductor that worked at room temperature.

How wonderful – if it were true.

Since the supposed discovery of LK-99 as a superconductor in late July, the scientific community has collectively dubbed it a mistake. Due to some impurities, LK-99 produced some odd results once – but those results can’t be replicated anywhere.

Bummer.

The Final Word

That’s the tragedy of superconductors.

The scientific community has been raving about the potential of superconductors since the 1970s. Yet, here we are 50 years later and still no truly viable superconductor.

The unfortunate reality is that we likely won’t see a room-temperature superconductor in our lifetimes.

But the good news is that we don’t need superconductors to change the world.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

