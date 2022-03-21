The Truth About the Federal Reserve | What *Really* Matters

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Something we’ve been talking about since the start of this podcast has been the March meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve — and it finally happened. So, what do we expect from it?

The war in Europe has made this situation a little confusing. But the Federal Reserve has made it clear that its goal is to ease inflation. It announced a rate hike of 25 basis points with seven more forecasted down the pipeline.

And, in truth, this is what we expected. And the market can handle this. Listen to hear my take on why this rate hike is nothing to cower at — and what will really matter in the coming months.

