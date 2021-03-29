The True Cost Of Investing: Opportunity Cost

Whether it means investing in one stock over another or simply opting to study for a big math exam instead of meeting a friend for pizza, opportunity cost pervades every facet of life. That’s because each time you choose one option over another, you’ve lost out on something.

Opportunity Cost Definition

Opportunity cost is the value of what you lose when you choose from two or more alternatives. It’s a core concept for both investing and life in general. When you invest, opportunity cost can be defined as the amount of money you might not earn by purchasing one asset instead of another.

“Opportunity costs means “What else could I have done with my money?” and “Am I properly allocating my capital?” says Adem Selita, chief executive officer at The Debt Relief Company in New York, N.Y.

Opportunity costs may have explicit financial costs, like when you choose to use your dollars for one thing instead of another, or implicit costs. The latter won’t hurt your wallet but will cost you the chance to do other things with your time or energy, which actually can have indirect impacts on your finances.

Here’s another way to think about opportunity cost, from legendary value investor, Warren Buffett. “The real cost of any purchase isn’t the actual dollar cost. Rather, it’s the opportunity cost—the value of the investment you didn’t make, because you used your funds to buy something else.”

How to Calculate Opportunity Cost

The basic formula for opportunity cost is the same in academic economics as it is in everyday use—it’s just expressed differently.

“In economics, opportunity cost equals the expected return on the Forgone Investment Option (FO) minus the expected return on the Chosen Investment Option (CO),” says Todd Soltow, co-founder of Frontier Wealth Management, in Houston, Texas. The opportunity cost formula is:

Opportunity Cost = Forgone Option – Chosen Option

When it comes to investment returns, you’ll just need to sub in the expected rates of return of each option. If, for instance, you’re deciding between an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with an expected return of 10% and a rental property that will provide a return of 8%, your opportunity cost of choosing the rental property over the ETF is 2%.

When calculating opportunity costs, it’s important to consider more than just flat returns, however. You should also weigh the level of risk involved in your choices.

In general, the greater the risk that you lose money on an investment, the higher returns it provides. It can be difficult, then, to compare the opportunity costs of very risky investments, like individual stocks, with virtually risk-free investments, like U.S. Treasury bonds. On paper, there might be a huge opportunity cost of opting for Treasuries over stocks, but the security the former provides might make them preferable depending on the situation, like if you needed access to that money in the short term.

Opportunity Cost Examples

Opportunity costs are embedded in the fabric of everyday life. Everyday examples of opportunity costs might include choosing to commute using public transit for 80 minutes instead of driving for 40 minutes. You might save on the cost of gas but double the trip length and miss out on other things you could have done during that time.

When it comes to your finances, opportunity cost works identically. Each choice you make has positive and negative repercussions and may cost you in different ways. Robert Johnson, a professor of finance at Creighton University, points to a classical example of the returns caution-minded investors miss out on when they downplay stocks in favor of more secure investments long term.

“A prime example is the opportunity cost of holding cash,” Johnson says. People like to think cash is king, he says, but holding exclusively dollar bills long term all but ensures you’ll experience large opportunity losses.

Johnson points to historical data on stocks versus bonds to illustrate the missed financial opportunities. From 1926 to 2020, large capitalization stocks, like those in the S&P 500, have seen average annual returns of 10.2%. Long-term government bonds averaged 5.5% annually whereas Treasury Bills returned 3.3% each year on average.

“To put it in perspective, A dollar invested in the S&P 500 at the start of 1926 would have grown to $10,896 (with all dividends reinvested) by the end of 2020. That same dollar invested in T-bills would have grown to $22. Thus, the opportunity cost for conservative investors would be $10,874,” Johnson says.

And that’s not even considering inflation, or the steady loss in purchasing power cash falls victim to over time. If you choose to stay in cash long term, not only are you missing out on the opportunity to grow that money in the stock market, but your dollars are also losing value by around 2% each year.

How Opportunity Costs Impact You as an Investor

It’s obvious that decisions around what to invest in are inherently informed by opportunity cost. But once you understand opportunity cost is a factor you should weigh, the amount of opportunities to consider may seem intimidating. You don’t want to choose the wrong investment option and incur the wrong opportunity cost, after all.

“The next step naturally is to evaluate the potential return on every stock, bond, piece of art, non-fungible token (NFT), and cryptocurrency available for investment” to try and optimize your returns, says Doug Milnes, a chartered financial analyst (CFA) at MoneyGeek.com in New York, N.Y. “Thankfully, years of research and analysis have given us portfolio theory, which allows investors to skip the effort of evaluating every investment opportunity.”

Carefully constructed portfolios provide guidelines for the percentage of each type of asset you should hold to help mitigate the uncertainty of any one asset or asset class doing very well or very poorly over time. “This reduces the investor’s decisions from looking at every opportunity to a manageable question of ‘How much of each asset class should I hold?’” he says.

These asset allocations are normally based on your investing timeline and desired level of risk. You’ll generally want more conservative investments, like bonds and bond funds, the shorter your timeline. But for longer-term goals, you can introduce increasingly greater percentages of riskier investments, like stocks and stock funds, to position yourself for higher returns. (Check out the Forbes Advisor guide to saving for retirement for guidelines for retirement portfolios.)

And remember, regardless of your choice, you’ll incur some sort of opportunity cost. Even making no decision is itself a decision with costs, especially when you consider the sleeper costs of inflation.

“Resources are limited in life; especially with goods, services, money, and time,” says Sweta Bhargav, a financial advisor at Advisor Wealth in Philadelphia, Pa. “There’s always a trade-off.” Opportunity costs, then, are simply a matter of deciding which trade-offs you can live with.

