The True Colors of Momentum

There are many misconceptions floating around about momentum investment strategies, from how they behave to what they own, but those who have followed our research and models over the past 35 years likely understand, to a greater degree than most, how to separate fact from fiction. Today, we will address some of these misconceptions and take a comparative look at what momentum strategies are currently owning relative to one year ago - spoiler alert, it may not be what you think.

There are many ways to calculate/identify momentum; however, whether it be the traditionally academic 12-1 assessment (12-month return minus the most recent month) or relative strength (our preference), the end results are often congruent. The inclination of trend following portfolios is to buy winners and sell losers or buy high and sell higher as some might call it, so for a stock (or any investment) to be included in a high momentum strategy it must demonstrate some degree of strong price performance.

If following the market over the past year, you will know that the best performing sectors and stocks have not been the usual culprits (technology, communication services, discretionary, etc.). Instead of these “usual” leaders, we see energy, basic materials, and utilities with some of the most favorable price action over the past year, and as a result, momentum/trend-following portfolios have undergone massive rotation. To better articulate this shift, consider the graphs below which compare a high momentum portfolio (12-1 calculation in this instance) from May of this year to May of last year (2021).

Nasdaq Dorsey Wright

Consumer Cyclical stocks accounted for over 25% of the high momentum portfolio in May of 2021, but now that allocation sits south of 5%.

Conversely, Energy accounted for less than 5% of the high momentum portfolio in May of 2021 but now occupies nearly 20% of the portfolio allocation.

Real Estate, Materials, and Utilities are also worth an honorable mention as their allocations in the high momentum portfolio have drastically improved compared to this time last year.

Bluntly stated, the portfolios look nothing alike.

The above portfolio is hypothetical, but when looking at some of our live strategies we note a similar shift, even more pronounced in some instances. Below we have a year-over-year comparison of the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (DWTL), which applies a relative strength process to compare approximately 1,000 large and mid-cap US stocks and select the strongest 100 names each quarter. During every evaluation, the primary goal is to weed out the weak names and realign the portfolio toward those stocks with the greatest relative price strength. Like the hypothetical portfolio previously discussed, DWTL underwent a massive shift over the past year.

Nasdaq Dorsey Wright

Although Consumer Cyclical stocks did not hold as large of an allocation in May of 2021 in our Technical Leaders strategy, they still took a major haircut over the past year.

Differing from the hypothetical portfolio, Technology saw a big reduction over the past year because it was a large overweight this time last year.

DWTL did increase its exposure to Real Estate, Materials, and Utilities but not to the same degree as in the previous example.

We also looked at the sector changes in our Small Cap Technical Leaders Index (DWATLSC). Similar to DWTL, our small-cap strategy uses relative strength to compare approximately 2,000 US-listed small-cap stocks and select the strongest 200 names. Overall, the sector shifts were in line with the previous two examples, just more extreme in a couple of instances.

Nasdaq Dorsey Wright

Momentum is a self-correcting factor, meaning that it will adjust when it is wrong; furthermore, momentum is not designed to pick market tops or bottoms but capture the bulk of a trend for a security and avoid the deep drawdowns. Over the past 15 months, most momentum strategies have traded frequently and realized a lot of small losses, which many of you will painfully remember; however, in more recent months the factor has held up better because leadership has been more consistent. This improvement can be tracked in the RS Spread Index (RSSPREAD) that we house on our research platform, which measures the performance difference between high momentum and low momentum stocks. Note that we like to see this moving upward.

Whether in the large or small-cap space, trend following is uniquely positioned to generate alpha by maintaining an overweight towards traditionally small sectors like Energy and underweighting areas like Technology and Consumer Discretionary that sit heavy in most major market benchmarks. Additionally, momentum is demonstrating that it is an independent factor and not a derivative of growth as the portfolios have taken on a very different flavor. Of course, there is no free lunch and the inherent risk of deviating from the benchmark is present, but in aggregate the environment is improving for trend following strategies with the changes we have seen take place over the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.