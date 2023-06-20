The Trillion-Dollar Club: A Technical Analysis Of NASDAQ’s Top Five Stocks

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Microsoft stock pulled back towards the material support level and has a good chance to rebound towards $350.

Amazon tests the strong resistance area below the $128.50 level.

Tesla is at risk of a material pullback as it reached the strong resistance area with RSI above the 80 level on both the 4h and daily charts.

Microsoft

MSFT 200623 4h Chart

Microsoft faced resistance near the $350 level and pulled back. The pullback was not surprising as traders took some profits off the table after the strong rally. RSI declined into the moderate territory, so the stock will likely attract some buyers near the current support area in the $335 – $338.50 range.

Microsoft 200623 Daily Chart

Taking a look at the daily chart, Microsoft is trying to settle above the all-time highs levels, so it will likely face material resistance near $350.

Apple

AAPL 200623 4h Chart

Apple is moving towards the recent highs after a small pullback. RSI is close to the overbought territory, which is natural for a strong upside trend.

AAPL 200623 Daily Chart

Apple has already managed to get above the previous all-time highs, which have become the new support level for the stock. RSI is well below its peak levels seen back in 2021, so the stock has a good chance to gain additional upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

NVIDIA

NVDA 200623 Daily Chart

NVIDIA is trading close to all-time high levels amid strong demand for AI-related stocks. While the stock remains overbought, its RSI has not reached extreme levels, which is an encouraging sign for the bulls.

NVDA 200623 Daily Chart

No resistance has been formed above the current levels as NVIDIA is trading at all-time highs. The stock is well above the nearest support area near the $400 level, so any pullback could turn into a strong sell-off, which would be driven by profit-taking.

Amazon

AMZN 200623 4h Chart

Amazon faced resistance near the $128.50 level and is consolidating below this level. The bullish trend remains strong, so a move above $128.50 will provide Amazon stock with an opportunity to gain upside momentum.

AMZN 200623 Daily Chart

The current resistance area has been a serious obstacle for rebounds back in the summer of 2022, so the stock will likely need additional buying volume to get above the $128.50 level.

Tesla

TSLA 200623 4h Chart

Tesla is moving higher at a robust pace while RSI stays above the 80 level. From the technical point of view, it is a risky situation for the bulls that plan to initiate new positions as the potential pullback could be strong.

TSLA 200623 Daily Chart

Tesla has reached an important resistance level which was formed by the previous support in September 2022. RSI is in the extremely overbought territory, and the risks of a pullback are rising day by day.

