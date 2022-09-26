The Trend Of High Returns At Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Has Us Very Interested

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Warrior Met Coal's (NYSE:HCC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Warrior Met Coal, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.47 = US$822m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$144m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Warrior Met Coal has an ROCE of 47%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 21%. NYSE:HCC Return on Capital Employed September 26th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Warrior Met Coal compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Warrior Met Coal's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Warrior Met Coal are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 47%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 89%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Warrior Met Coal's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Warrior Met Coal can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 194% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Warrior Met Coal, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

