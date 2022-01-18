The Trend Of High Returns At UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Has Us Very Interested

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in UFP Industries' (NASDAQ:UFPI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on UFP Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$641m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$666m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, UFP Industries has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 14%.

NasdaqGS:UFPI Return on Capital Employed January 18th 2022

In the above chart we have measured UFP Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for UFP Industries.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at UFP Industries. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 27%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 135%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that UFP Industries can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing UFP Industries we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

UFP Industries is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

