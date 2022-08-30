The Trend Of High Returns At Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Has Us Very Interested

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Simpson Manufacturing:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$476m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$361m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Simpson Manufacturing has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 14%. NYSE:SSD Return on Capital Employed August 30th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Simpson Manufacturing compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Simpson Manufacturing. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 22%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 134%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Simpson Manufacturing thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Simpson Manufacturing's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Simpson Manufacturing has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 129% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Simpson Manufacturing that you might find interesting.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.