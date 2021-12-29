The Trend Of High Returns At ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Has Us Very Interested

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on ResMed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$963m ÷ (US$4.7b - US$624m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, ResMed has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured ResMed's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ResMed here for free.

What Can We Tell From ResMed's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at ResMed are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 23%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 52%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what ResMed has. And a remarkable 348% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if ResMed can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, ResMed does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

