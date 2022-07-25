The Trend Of High Returns At Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Has Us Very Interested

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Qualys:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$124m ÷ (US$815m - US$319m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Qualys has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 9.4%.

NasdaqGS:QLYS Return on Capital Employed July 25th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Qualys' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Qualys Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Qualys. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 25%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 63%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Qualys has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

