The Trend Of High Returns At OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Has Us Very Interested

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on OneWater Marine is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = US$130m ÷ (US$633m - US$286m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, OneWater Marine has an ROCE of 37%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for OneWater Marine compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for OneWater Marine.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at OneWater Marine. The numbers show that in the last three years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 37%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 103% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at OneWater Marine thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Another thing to note, OneWater Marine has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 45%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On OneWater Marine's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what OneWater Marine has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last year, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

