The Trend Of High Returns At NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Has Us Very Interested

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at NVE's (NASDAQ:NVEC) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on NVE is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$17m ÷ (US$65m - US$1.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, NVE has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 15%. NasdaqCM:NVEC Return on Capital Employed August 24th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how NVE has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From NVE's ROCE Trend?

NVE has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 36%. The company is now earning US$0.3 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, NVE appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 30% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Our Take On NVE's ROCE

In the end, NVE has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 11% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for NVE that we think you should be aware of.

