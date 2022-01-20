The Trend Of High Returns At Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Has Us Very Interested

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Motorola Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$11b - US$3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Motorola Solutions has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Communications industry average of 7.1%.

NYSE:MSI Return on Capital Employed January 20th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Motorola Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Motorola Solutions.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Motorola Solutions are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 23%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 24%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Motorola Solutions is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 212% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Motorola Solutions that you might find interesting.

Motorola Solutions is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

