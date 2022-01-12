The Trend Of High Returns At Matson (NYSE:MATX) Has Us Very Interested

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Matson (NYSE:MATX) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Matson:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$791m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$547m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Matson has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Matson compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Matson here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Matson. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 30%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 50% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Matson's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Matson can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 176% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Matson can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

