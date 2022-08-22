The Trend Of High Returns At Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Has Us Very Interested

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Fortinet's (NASDAQ:FTNT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fortinet:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$723m ÷ (US$5.3b - US$2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Fortinet has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 10%. NasdaqGS:FTNT Return on Capital Employed August 22nd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fortinet compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Fortinet here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Fortinet are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 27%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 80% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 50% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On Fortinet's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Fortinet has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Fortinet does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

