The Treasury Market Has Shifted And It's Not Good News for Stock Investors

Life in a dealing room teaches a lot of things and ingrains a lot of habits, some more useful than others. One thing that I picked up which has served me best since leaving that environment is the habit of closely following the U.S. Treasury market. It may seem strange right now given the massive amount of government debt, and with some in Congress once again threatening to force a default by not raising the debt ceiling, but U.S. government paper is seen by the financial world as the "safe asset." It is the benchmark off which all interest rates and returns are calculated.

That gives U.S. bills, notes, and bonds a certain gravitas and a major role as indicators of financial conditions. They are rarely traded according to the whim of the market, and are far more likely to express a considered view of both the global and U.S. economies than any one day’s theme for stocks. At least, that is what traders in other markets believe, so the stock market and others tend to follow the lead of bonds, not the other way around as some people new to stocks believe.

That is why what has happened recently in the Treasury markets is so significant.

Throughout January, even as the Fed kept telling everyone that they weren’t afraid of a slowdown or even a recession and would keep squeezing growth with rate hikes, the bond market seemed to believe otherwise. The 2-Year yield, for example, actually fell in January, suggesting that either traders didn’t believe the Fed, or that they believed that as soon as higher rates began to have a noticeable effect, Powell would pivot to rate cuts, without the usual period of stability while the impact of higher rates is observed and monitored. This month, though, that view seems to have changed:

The steep rise in the 2-Year yield in February indicates that traders are now convinced that the Fed is prepared to inflict pain and that rates will stay higher for longer

The 10-Year yield has followed a similar pattern, but on a slightly smaller scale. As a result, the important 2s-10s spread has widened considerably so far this year, but not in a good way. A negative number when the 2-year yield is subtracted from the 10-year is known as an inverted yield curve, something that is taken as a sign of an impending recession. It suggests that rates will stay high enough to do damage, and force rate cuts again in the future. The 2s-10s spread was -0.53% at the end of December, and 0.88% at yesterday’s close.

Those of us who follow Treasuries closely and believe they are usually a leading indicator of stock prices are a lot more concerned now than we were at the start of the year, even though there have been some encouraging data over the last two months. Positive growth, a strong jobs market, and decent consumer spending and confidence in the face of rate hikes has given the impression that the Fed might be able to successfully walk the line and tackle inflation without causing a recession. That is why the 2-Year yield fell in January and the negative spread widened. There was hope.

However, what we have seen this month is an erosion of that hope, and a Treasury market that is pricing in both higher interest rates for a longer period to deal with stubborn inflation and a significant recession later this year as a result. That is not good news. The institutional traders who really move markets are, in my experience, all too aware of the role of Treasuries as an indicator, and will see these moves as confirmation of something that many suspected but discounted at the beginning of the year: America is headed for a recession and stocks will have to go quite a bit lower before there is a sustainable recovery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.