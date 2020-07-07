The Treasury Department Announces a Second Round of Airline Loans

Five more U.S. airlines have signed letters of intent to accept federal aid under the CARES Act, CNBC reports. The Treasury Department previously announced agreements with the first group of airlines last week. The latest airlines to reach agreements are Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), Southwest Arlines (NYSE: LUV), and Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).



Though airlines have been seeing an uptick in demand, capacity levels still significantly trail levels from a year ago. United recently announced it was adding 25,000 flights to its August flight schedule, but said that was still only around half the domestic capacity of a year ago.

Image source. Getty Images.

The Treasury didn't announce the amounts or terms for the loans. But United and Delta have previously said they were eligible for $4.5 billion and $4.6 billion, respectively, according to the CNBC report.

Airlines have been one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic. They have been working to raise money and cut costs, and are planning to resize staffing to match the lower flight capacities. Airlines that accepted payroll protection grants separately through the CARES Act committed to maintain employment levels through Sept. 30. Some are now sending out potential furlough notices anticipating cuts after that date.



The Treasury Department noted the amount of disruption the pandemic has brought, saying "The major U.S. airlines play a vital role in our economy and are critical to domestic and international travel and commerce."

10 stocks we like better than JetBlue Airways

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JetBlue Airways wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaska Air Group, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.