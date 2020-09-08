The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Dividends
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.66% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $116.57, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRV was $116.57, representing a -24.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.65 and a 51.41% increase over the 52 week low of $76.99.

TRV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). TRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.02. Zacks Investment Research reports TRV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.11%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

