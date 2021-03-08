The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TRV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRV was $152.36, representing a -0.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.22 and a 97.9% increase over the 52 week low of $76.99.

TRV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). TRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.5. Zacks Investment Research reports TRV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.57%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKI with an increase of 29.47% over the last 100 days. KBWP has the highest percent weighting of TRV at 8.29%.

