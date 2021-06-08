The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $157.76, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRV was $157.76, representing a -3.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $162.71 and a 49.29% increase over the 52 week low of $105.67.

TRV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). TRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.04. Zacks Investment Research reports TRV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.14%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 16.29% over the last 100 days. KBWP has the highest percent weighting of TRV at 7.69%.

