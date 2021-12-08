The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TRV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $153.09, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRV was $153.09, representing a -6.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $163.29 and a 15.32% increase over the 52 week low of $132.75.

TRV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). TRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.25. Zacks Investment Research reports TRV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.5%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the trv Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 6.39% over the last 100 days. KBWP has the highest percent weighting of TRV at 7.93%.

