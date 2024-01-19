The Travelers Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.63 billion, or $6.99 per share. This compares with $819 million, or $3.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.63 billion or $7.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $10.93 billion from $9.64 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.63 Bln. vs. $819 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.99 vs. $3.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.02 -Revenue (Q4): $10.93 Bln vs. $9.64 Bln last year.

