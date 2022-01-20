The Travelers Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.33 billion, or $5.37 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $5.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 billion or $5.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $9.01 billion from $8.40 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.33 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.37 vs. $5.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.85 -Revenue (Q4): $9.01 Bln vs. $8.40 Bln last year.

