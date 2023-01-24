The Travelers Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $819 million, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $5.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $810 million or $3.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $9.64 billion from $9.01 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $819 Mln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.44 vs. $5.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.00 -Revenue (Q4): $9.64 Bln vs. $9.01 Bln last year.

