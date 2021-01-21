The Travelers Companies Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.31 billion, or $5.10 per share. This compares with $0.87 billion, or $3.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 billion or $4.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $8.40 billion from $8.06 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.26 Bln. vs. $0.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.91 vs. $3.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.18 -Revenue (Q4): $8.40 Bln vs. $8.06 Bln last year.

