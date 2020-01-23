The Travelers Companies Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $873 million, or $3.35 per share. This compares with $621 million, or $2.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $867 million or $3.32 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $8.06 billion from $7.80 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $867 Mln. vs. $571 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.32 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.29 -Revenue (Q4): $8.06 Bln vs. $7.80 Bln last year.

