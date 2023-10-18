The Travelers Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $404 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $454 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $454 million or $1.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $10.64 billion from $9.30 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $404 Mln. vs. $454 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.74 vs. $1.89 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.99 -Revenue (Q3): $10.64 Bln vs. $9.30 Bln last year.

